Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 1.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 287.2% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,799,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 277,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,916. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.