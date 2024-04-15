ELIS Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, ELIS has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $117,403.23 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010961 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001335 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,284.03 or 0.99892299 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012642 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.07095462 USD and is down -0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $304.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

