Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $195.90

Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $195.90, but opened at $205.35. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $204.53, with a volume of 10,951 shares traded.

Elbit Systems Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $14,286,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

