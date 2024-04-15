eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 190,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eGain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of eGain by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in eGain by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

eGain Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 68,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,346. eGain has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $191.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. eGain had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $23.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that eGain will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

About eGain

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

