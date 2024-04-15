Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Up 27.7% in March

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the March 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $92,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $140,470.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Behrad Derakhshan sold 4,600 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $92,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,470.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $1,420,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,998.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,766. Insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 999,710 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4,161.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 778,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after buying an additional 760,637 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $6,427,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $6,078,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.44. 265,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,688. Edgewise Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EWTX

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.