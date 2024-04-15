Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 312,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 130,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$7.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.90.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.
