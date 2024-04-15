Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 312,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 130,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$7.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewater Wireless Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.