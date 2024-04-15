Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 985,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

NYSE DEA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 0.67. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 557.92%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

