DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 35,189 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 162,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after buying an additional 121,921 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $106.25 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.48.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

