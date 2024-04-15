DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives $58.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.57.

DTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 21.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 19.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.9 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.65% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.43%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

