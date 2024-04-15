Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $19.55 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a net margin of 18.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,242,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,757. 25.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Dropbox by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 6.1% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Dropbox by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

