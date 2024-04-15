Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.64 and last traded at $35.75. 378,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 401,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DFH. TheStreet raised Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dream Finders Homes

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,282,053.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,403,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Justin Udelhofen sold 25,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $892,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $2,282,053.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,805 shares in the company, valued at $63,403,200.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,422 shares of company stock worth $10,251,599 over the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Further Reading

