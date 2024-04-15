Drake & Associates LLC Takes $395,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,876,080 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

