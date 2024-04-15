Drake & Associates LLC Sells 942 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Drake & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 289.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 976,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 725,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3,199.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,283,000 after buying an additional 706,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,351,000 after purchasing an additional 696,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.11. 393,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,154. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.