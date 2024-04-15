Drake & Associates LLC Purchases New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,140,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 744.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Broadcom by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 193,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,967,000 after purchasing an additional 38,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,347.72. 437,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,729. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,303.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,107.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

