Drake & Associates LLC Purchases 69,304 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Drake & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 568.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,304 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Drake & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.17. 113,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,097. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.21.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

