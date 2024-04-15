Drake & Associates LLC Has $14.89 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Drake & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $14,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,602,000 after acquiring an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ACWI stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.45. The company had a trading volume of 635,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,286. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $88.33 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

