Drake & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 4,946 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Drake & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.37. The company had a trading volume of 232,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,670. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.80. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

