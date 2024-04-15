Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.52

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 83727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.52 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,371,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after buying an additional 311,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,526,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,614,000 after acquiring an additional 63,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,353,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after acquiring an additional 49,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

