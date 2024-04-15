Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,846. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average of $110.42. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

