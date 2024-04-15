Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.29.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.80. 830,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.03. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $95.01 and a 12-month high of $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.