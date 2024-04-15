Donaldson Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.38. 940,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

