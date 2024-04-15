Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $78.35 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 3.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $78,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,255.18.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $33.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,310.69. 2,416,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,303.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,107.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

