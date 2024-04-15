Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $58.63 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 2.6% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Allstate worth $58,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Allstate by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.71.

Allstate Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $174.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

