Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.14. 15,632,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,738,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.28.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

