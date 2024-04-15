Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 10.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in Progressive by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progressive from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.31.

Progressive Trading Up 1.3 %

PGR stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,841,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,974. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.15 and a 200-day moving average of $173.13. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $212.24. The stock has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

