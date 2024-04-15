Donaldson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

MTUM traded down $3.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.77. 1,192,131 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.16.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

