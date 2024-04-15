Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 229.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Doma from $6.00 to $6.29 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NYSE:DOMA remained flat at $6.07 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,147. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. Doma has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.61 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 2,120.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Doma by 90.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Doma in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Doma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Doma in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Company Profile

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

