DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in March

DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,400 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 209,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DocMorris Trading Down 11.4 %
ZRSEF stock opened at $95.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. DocMorris has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $108.05.
About DocMorris
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DocMorris
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for DocMorris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocMorris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.