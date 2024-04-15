DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Short Interest Up 21.7% in March

DocMorris AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,400 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 209,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DocMorris Trading Down 11.4 %

ZRSEF stock opened at $95.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88. DocMorris has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $108.05.

About DocMorris

DocMorris AG operates e-commerce pharmacies and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription and over-the-counter medicines, consumer health products, beauty and personal care products, nutritional supplements, painkillers, and first aid products.

