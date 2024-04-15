Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Stake Boosted by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 813.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,217 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC owned 0.67% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 9,790.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the second quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,063. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

