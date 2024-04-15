Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Short Interest Up 29.9% in March

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNTH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DNTH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.93. 92,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. Dianthus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

