DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95.

DRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

DRH stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

