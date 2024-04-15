DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.880-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DiamondRock Hospitality also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88-1.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRH. StockNews.com cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 973,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,647,000 after buying an additional 1,162,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,878,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after buying an additional 140,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,331,000 after buying an additional 294,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,906,000 after acquiring an additional 114,309 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

