DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.880-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DiamondRock Hospitality also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88-1.02 EPS.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,023,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,594. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.