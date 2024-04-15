Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,503 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Diamondback Energy worth $45,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.00. 97,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,849. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.93.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,675 shares of company stock worth $11,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.05.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

