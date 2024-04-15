Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 40800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

Get Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits alerts:

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The business had revenue of C$7.32 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.0056992 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

About Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits

In other Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits news, insider Oakwest Corporation Limited sold 1,788,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$376,658.10. 109.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, Persona, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.