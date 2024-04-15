DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 400 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (BATS:XDAP – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $588,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS XDAP opened at $30.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (XDAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

