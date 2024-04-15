DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Raises Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned 0.10% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,661,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Financial Designs Corp bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,758,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,925,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Price Performance

FOCT opened at $40.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a market cap of $284.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

