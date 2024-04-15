DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $304.80 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $243.64 and a 52 week high of $319.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.14.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

