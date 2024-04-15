DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Decreases Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 380.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 56,810 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at $1,886,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Price Performance

Shares of DOCT opened at $37.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. The firm has a market cap of $175.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.33.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – October (DOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.