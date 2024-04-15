DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Raised by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 179.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 55.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.30. 1,071,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.58. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.86, for a total value of $192,644.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,527,797.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,892 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,330. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

