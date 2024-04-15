Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) PT Raised to $62.00 at Citigroup

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.19. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

