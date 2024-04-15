Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.91 and last traded at $121.55. Approximately 1,210,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,179,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,562,176 shares of company stock worth $969,065,630. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

