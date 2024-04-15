DEI (DEI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.81 Million

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 15th. One DEI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. DEI has a market capitalization of $123.81 million and $17.07 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00123252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009354 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

