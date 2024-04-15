Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lessened by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

DE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $396.86. The company had a trading volume of 446,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,290. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

