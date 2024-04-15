Decred One Day Volume Reaches $1.34 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $309.95 million and $1.34 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $19.38 or 0.00030695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00083605 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012585 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,992,566 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.