Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,621 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.22% of Deckers Outdoor worth $38,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,813,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK traded up $10.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $824.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,822. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $887.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $727.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price target (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $870.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.