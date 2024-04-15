Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,993 put options on the company. This is an increase of 142% compared to the typical volume of 2,884 put options.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,611.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,258. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.17. 1,210,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,712. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.77.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

