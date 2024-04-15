Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,959 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after buying an additional 28,991,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,189,000 after buying an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,443,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 68.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,909,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,787,000 after buying an additional 1,588,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,473,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,842,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

