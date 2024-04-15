Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,062,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,866,000 after acquiring an additional 61,275 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 53,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,109.8% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 128,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,149,000 after acquiring an additional 117,502 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.71. The stock had a trading volume of 712,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,778. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.24.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

