Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 62,891 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 112.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 62,891 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,067.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 143,643 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.86.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.5 %

PSX traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.66. 448,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,673. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.